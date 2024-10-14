Video: McDonald's Worker's Reaction On Spotting Former US President Bill Clinton At Georgia Store Goes Viral

Bill Clinton visits McDonald's store in Georgia, surprises workers there ahead of US elections | X@harris_wins

Ahead of the upcoming US elections, former president Bill Clinton visited Georgia campaigning for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. During his recent visit to the region, he checked into one of the popular food chains. This move came as a surprise for both the restaurant staff and customers seated there. A video from his visit is now going viral on social media. It shows Clinton walking into a McDonald's store in Georgia and interacting with the workers at the billing counter.

The video opened by showing the president wearing a cool blue t-shirt with "USA" written on its back. He approached the workers at the counter either to place a food order or strike a conversation ahead of the polls.

Watch video

BREAKING: Bull Clinton is at a McDonalds in Georgia encouraging voters to support Kamala Harris. It’s all hands on deck in the last couple of weeks. Retweet to make sure all Americans see this incredible moment. pic.twitter.com/JioZJjCHQe — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) October 14, 2024

Clinton surprises McDonald's workers

His casual dressing style didn't let the staff initially realise he was Bill Clinton. The video recorded the reaction of a McDonald's worker on spotting him at the outlet and soon figuring out it is just him.

The worker paused for a while as he walked closer to the counter, finding him to be someone quite familiar. Soon, she realised who it was. Who? Bill Clinton, of course!

She was surprised to see Clinton at the outlet. On learning about his identity, she rushed to hug him and share a smile. Later, she was seen clicking pictures with him to record her memorable meeting with the former president on camera.

Video goes viral

The video of the incident was posted on X by a page supporting Kamala Harris at the US Presidential election. The post read, "BREAKING: Bill* Clinton is at a McDonalds in Georgia encouraging voters to support Kamala Harris. It’s all hands on deck in the last couple of weeks. Retweet to make sure all Americans see this incredible moment." Now, the post has gone viral and attracted lakhs of views on the social media platform.

Notably, Clinton’s visit to McDonald’s is associated with his previous years when he would often visit the brand and get clicked by paparazzis. To those who aren't much aware of his love for the food chain, let us tell you that he was reportedly parodied on ‘Saturday Night Live’ where well-known comedian Phil Hartman portrayed Clinton and ate customers' food while cracking jokes.