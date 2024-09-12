Video: Frog's Leg Found Inside Samosa In Ghaziabad's Bikaner Sweets Store, Owner Taken Into Custody

Grab from a video that claims a frog leg was found inside a samosa in UP's Ghaziabad. | X (@SachinGuptaUP)

Food safety is paramount. But sometimes we take it so much for granted that just name of a famous shop makes us go on a binge only to suffer a shock later on. A video doing rounds on social media is purportedly showing a frog's leg inside a samosa served to a customer.

As per claims on social media, the incident took place in a shop in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The undated video shows the customer zooming in on what looks like a half-eaten samosa. A black mass is clearly visible inside the samosa amid all the fillings.

The video further shows angry customers complaining to the shop attendants loudly hurling abuses at them. The customers can be heard demanding to meet manager of the shop.

Media reports say that the police have arrested the shopkeeper and are investigating more in the matter.

Here is the video.

Warning: Strong language.

Social media users have expressed horror at the development. While some have make jokes over the incident.

"A person finding Frog's leg inside a samosa is horrible. In order to ensure customers get safe food, authorities should take strict action against such cases," a user said on X.

"It is becoming increasingly difficult to eat outside," said another person.

There were many who made light of the situation and posted funny reactions.

"It's just one leg. I am worried where other three are," a person quipped.

"The shop-owners are stingy. Just added one Frog leg," said another.

"You'll only get one leg in ten rupees. Forget about having a whole frog," this user was perhaps laughing in person while he typed that.

"Brilliant idea. Now this shop can sell Chinese samosas," read a post.

Another user on X congratulated the food shop for having invented an Indian recipe of 'frog fry'.