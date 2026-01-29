 Video: Air India Airhostess' Final In-Flight Announcement Goes Viral As She Retires After 35 Years; Netizens Shower Love
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralVideo: Air India Airhostess' Final In-Flight Announcement Goes Viral As She Retires After 35 Years; Netizens Shower Love

Video: Air India Airhostess' Final In-Flight Announcement Goes Viral As She Retires After 35 Years; Netizens Shower Love

After 35 years of service, Air India airhostess Noopur Parth made her final in-flight announcement on a Chicago–Delhi flight, marking an emotional farewell to her aviation career. The moment, captured and shared by her daughter, went viral, drawing heartfelt reactions. Dressed in Air India’s iconic blue saree, she signed off with grace, leaving colleagues and passengers deeply moved

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 01:59 PM IST
article-image

After dedicating over three decades to the skies, an Air India airhostess marked the end of her remarkable career with a heartfelt final announcement mid-air. The emotional moment, captured in a video shared by her daughter, has taken social media by storm, leaving viewers touched by the grace and pride with which she signed off.

Last long-haul flight

The viral clip, posted on Instagram by Sanjana Parth, features her mother, Noopur Parth, delivering her final cabin announcement aboard a long-haul Air India flight from Chicago to Delhi. Dressed in the airline’s signature blue saree, Noopur appears calm and composed, embodying the professionalism she carried throughout her 35-year journey in aviation.

What seemed like a routine pre-flight announcement for passengers was, in reality, a deeply emotional milestone, the final chapter of a life spent serving travelers across continents.

FPJ Shorts
India Jumps To 38th Rank In Global Innovation Index 2025, Leads Lower Middle-Income Countries: Economic Survey
India Jumps To 38th Rank In Global Innovation Index 2025, Leads Lower Middle-Income Countries: Economic Survey
Who Is Saurabh Joshi? BJP Leader Elected As Next Mayor Of Chandigarh
Who Is Saurabh Joshi? BJP Leader Elected As Next Mayor Of Chandigarh
Baramati Plane Crash: Former IAF Pilot Cites Multiple Possible Causes In Fatal Incident That Claimed Lives Of Ajit Pawar & 4 Others
Baramati Plane Crash: Former IAF Pilot Cites Multiple Possible Causes In Fatal Incident That Claimed Lives Of Ajit Pawar & 4 Others
Canara Bank Net Profit Climbs To ₹5,155 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Rises 10% YoY To ₹39,881 Crore
Canara Bank Net Profit Climbs To ₹5,155 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Rises 10% YoY To ₹39,881 Crore

A career defined by grace and dedication

The video strings together several proud and intimate moments from Noopur’s last operational flight, offering a glimpse into the emotions behind her retirement. In her caption, Sanjana wrote, “30.07.2024. Her last announcement. Her last flight as crew,” letting the simplicity of the words reflect the depth of the moment.

Colleagues onboard were reportedly moved, with many growing emotional as they bid farewell to a teammate who had become family over years of shared journeys, long hours, and countless layovers.

Comments

Social media applauds a remarkable journey

The clip quickly gained traction online, drawing heartfelt reactions from users who praised Noopur’s elegance, professionalism, and years of service. Many thanked her for making their flights comfortable and safe, while others appreciated Sanjana for preserving such a meaningful memory.

Read Also
'Jaha Kalesh, Waha Dogesh': Video Of Dog Silently Watching Neighbourhood Arguement With Women Goes...
article-image

With Air India undergoing a major transformation under new ownership, stories like Noopur Parth’s resonate deeply, highlighting the legacy of the airline’s veteran crew members. Her final announcement stands as a tribute to an era defined by warmth, hospitality, and unwavering commitment. This moment proved that a precious moment captured can turn into an inspiration for someone and definately into a viral moment for some.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Air India Airhostess' Final In-Flight Announcement Goes Viral As She Retires After 35 Years;...
Video: Air India Airhostess' Final In-Flight Announcement Goes Viral As She Retires After 35 Years;...
'When Mantralaya Was On Fire...': Ajit Pawar's Old Photo Resurfaces, Showing Dada Clearing Vehicles...
'When Mantralaya Was On Fire...': Ajit Pawar's Old Photo Resurfaces, Showing Dada Clearing Vehicles...
'Jaha Kalesh, Waha Dogesh': Video Of Dog Silently Watching Neighbourhood Arguement With Women Goes...
'Jaha Kalesh, Waha Dogesh': Video Of Dog Silently Watching Neighbourhood Arguement With Women Goes...
‘Peak Bengaluru’ Moment: Viral Fruit Cart Poster Is the Internet’s New Favourite Post
‘Peak Bengaluru’ Moment: Viral Fruit Cart Poster Is the Internet’s New Favourite Post
'Dada La I Love You Saang...': Ajit Pawar's Supporter Cries Inconsolably Outside Baramati Medical...
'Dada La I Love You Saang...': Ajit Pawar's Supporter Cries Inconsolably Outside Baramati Medical...