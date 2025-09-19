VIDEO: 8-Year-Old Kerala Girl Saved By Group Of Men When Began Choking On Chewing Gum In Middle Of Road | X @path2shah

In a shocking incident, a girl in Kerala's Pallikkara in Kannur was spotted choking on a chewing gum in the middle of the road. Fortunately, the girl was saved by group of young men when she approached them. Due to their presence of mind and instant actions, the kid was saved. The CCTV footage captured the whole incident and is now going viral on the Internet. The group of strange men is receiving praise from netizens.

The one-minute video circulating on the Internet shows a busy street with a little girl, unidentified by her name, but it is said to be an 8-year-old girl getting ready to ride on her bicycle, while a group of young men can be seen talking to each other. Suddenly, the girl felt discomfort in her throat and realised that she was choking on a chewing gum she was having. She approached the group of men, and without panicking, they started helping her.

Due to their quick actions, a tragedy was averted, and the girl was saved.

An eight-year-old child in Pallikkara,#Kannur was saved by a group of young men after she began choking on #ChewingGum. The child approached them feeling unwell, and they quickly helped her expel the gum. Their timely action is now being praised across social media... pic.twitter.com/MSCSvxlZJw — Yasir Mushtaq (@path2shah) September 18, 2025

The video was posted by @path2shah on X. The caption of the video reads, "An eight-year-old child in Pallikkara,#Kannur was saved by a group of young men after she began choking on #ChewingGum. The child approached them feeling unwell, and they quickly helped her expel the gum. Their timely action is now being praised across social media."

One user commented, "Lovely! This shows that most people, at heart, aren’t bad; they’re willing to help without caring about religion or caste. It’s the extreme positions pushed by our politics and religious leaders that drive ppl towards the wrong."

While another user wrote, "Such a heartwarming video. The little girl looked uncomfortable. The men responded and understood what she was facing. Great job, guys."

Another user commented, "This story seriously warmed my heart! It's those everyday moments of bravery and quick action that are so important. Seriously, hats off to them! Makes me want to be more aware and ready to help if I can. Such a good reminder!"