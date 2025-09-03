VIDEO: 73-Year-Old Drunk Woman Rams SUV Through New Zealand Ferry Terminal, Plunges Deep Into Water, Rescued | X @JordyHalo80

New Zealand: A dramatic video is making rounds on the Internet, which shows a drunk woman driving through the bike shelter of a ferry terminal in Auckland. She rammed her car through the terminal, crashed into the railing, and landed straight into the water. Bystanders quickly rushed to rescue her and threw floating rings into the water, and saved the woman before the car sank into the water. Reports say that the woman was drunk and also received an infringement notice for having excess breath alcohol.

CCTV Cameras at the terminal captured the dramatic incident. The footage of the incident shows the 4WD crossing in front of a bus and over a footpath at speed and straight through the shelter. The car can be seen flying off the dock before it nosedives into the water below. Glass and metal fly everywhere as it barrels through.

Driver Was Rescued Safely

As soon as the car plunged into the water, the intoxicated driver jumped outside of the car and was struggling to keep herself up in the water. Bystanders quickly rushed in to help her; some of them threw life rings at her and saved her life by rescuing her safely. At the same time, the SUV sank in the water in just a few moments.

What Did Police Say?

Officer in charge, Waiheke Station Sergeant Ray Matthews, said officers attended the crash at the Matiatia Ferry Terminal on August 20. The incident occurred around 5.50 PM that day when a 4WD collided with a bike shelter outside the terminal on Ocean View Rd.

“Fortunately, the sole occupant of the vehicle was able to climb out of the vehicle and was helped by the public to safety.”

Matthews said police issued the driver, a 73-year-old woman, an infringement notice for excess breath alcohol, returning a result of 290mcg/L. He said they were considering further charges. Auckland Transport said a portion of the shelter had been damaged, both to its glass and structure.