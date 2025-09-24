'Vicious Squirrel Attacks' Emerge As New Threat For Residents In California Town, 2 Severely Injured | Instagram @ABC News

Flyer warnings are being posted outside the town of San Rafael in California as a wild squirrel is reportedly launching life-threatening attacks on residents of the town. The vicious brown squirrel sent at least two people to the emergency room, according to the local humane society. Marine Humane reported that the attacks are emerging in the last few days and could be a result of public feeding.

The director of marketing and communications at Marin Humane, Lisa Bloch, said in an official statement, "We've received at least two reports of people being attacked by a squirrel in a neighborhood of San Rafael. This behavior is unusual for squirrels and is likely the result of someone feeding it."

Bloch added in her statement, "When wildlife is fed by humans, they can lose their natural fear and act more emboldened. This is why we remind people that feeding wildlife can have negative consequences - for both people and the animals."

A flyer with a picture of a squirrel has been attached to the area where the attacks have been witnessed. The flyer reads, "This is not a joke. More than five people have been attacked by a very mean squirrel over the past few days on Diablo Circle and Mount Lassen. Several have gone to the ER for severe lacerations."

2 People Reported Injured

Two people among many who were attacked by squirrels landed in the ER due to serious injuries. Joan Heblack was attacked by the wild species while she was enjoying a peaceful walk through Lucas Valley in San Rafael. He had to seek medical assistance for the severe injuries.

Isabel Campoy said she was another victim of the vicious squirrel and was hospitalized for her wounds after coming into contact with the rodent on a walk.