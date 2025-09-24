 'Vicious Squirrel Attacks' Emerge As New Threat For Residents In California Town, 2 Severely Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Vicious Squirrel Attacks' Emerge As New Threat For Residents In California Town, 2 Severely Injured

'Vicious Squirrel Attacks' Emerge As New Threat For Residents In California Town, 2 Severely Injured

Flyer warnings are being posted outside the town of San Rafael in California as a wild squirrel is reportedly launching life-threatening attacks on residents of the town. The vicious brown squirrel sent at least two people to the emergency room, according to the local humane society.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 01:52 PM IST
article-image
'Vicious Squirrel Attacks' Emerge As New Threat For Residents In California Town, 2 Severely Injured | Instagram @ABC News

Flyer warnings are being posted outside the town of San Rafael in California as a wild squirrel is reportedly launching life-threatening attacks on residents of the town. The vicious brown squirrel sent at least two people to the emergency room, according to the local humane society. Marine Humane reported that the attacks are emerging in the last few days and could be a result of public feeding.

The director of marketing and communications at Marin Humane, Lisa Bloch, said in an official statement, "We've received at least two reports of people being attacked by a squirrel in a neighborhood of San Rafael. This behavior is unusual for squirrels and is likely the result of someone feeding it."

WATCH VIDEO:

Bloch added in her statement, "When wildlife is fed by humans, they can lose their natural fear and act more emboldened. This is why we remind people that feeding wildlife can have negative consequences - for both people and the animals."

FPJ Shorts
Jaro Education IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 2, Strong Investor Demand Boosts Market Buzz
Jaro Education IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 2, Strong Investor Demand Boosts Market Buzz
VIDEO: Protesters Demanding Statehood For Ladakh Vandalise And Set BJP Office Ablaze In Leh
VIDEO: Protesters Demanding Statehood For Ladakh Vandalise And Set BJP Office Ablaze In Leh
Pune Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell Arrests 22-Year-Old Criminal Flaunting Pistol In Kasba Peth
Pune Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell Arrests 22-Year-Old Criminal Flaunting Pistol In Kasba Peth
Learning Beyond Books: Latur Shelter Home Uses Art On Walls To Inspire Young Learners
Learning Beyond Books: Latur Shelter Home Uses Art On Walls To Inspire Young Learners

A flyer with a picture of a squirrel has been attached to the area where the attacks have been witnessed. The flyer reads, "This is not a joke. More than five people have been attacked by a very mean squirrel over the past few days on Diablo Circle and Mount Lassen. Several have gone to the ER for severe lacerations."

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: MP Patel Visits Families Of Victims Of Animal Attack; ₹8 Lakh Compensation Given,...
article-image

2 People Reported Injured

Two people among many who were attacked by squirrels landed in the ER due to serious injuries. Joan Heblack was attacked by the wild species while she was enjoying a peaceful walk through Lucas Valley in San Rafael. He had to seek medical assistance for the severe injuries.

Isabel Campoy said she was another victim of the vicious squirrel and was hospitalized for her wounds after coming into contact with the rodent on a walk.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Vicious Squirrel Attacks' Emerge As New Threat For Residents In California Town, 2 Severely Injured...

'Vicious Squirrel Attacks' Emerge As New Threat For Residents In California Town, 2 Severely Injured...

Bengali Woman Mocks Those Eating Veg Food In Navratri; Shares Picture Of Chicken Biryani: Says,...

Bengali Woman Mocks Those Eating Veg Food In Navratri; Shares Picture Of Chicken Biryani: Says,...

Typhoon Ragasa Storms Into Southern China And Neighbouring Countries, Millions Of People Relocated;...

Typhoon Ragasa Storms Into Southern China And Neighbouring Countries, Millions Of People Relocated;...

'Lucky To Have You As Our Son': Sachin Tendulkar Leaves Heartfelt Note For Arjun Tendulkar On His...

'Lucky To Have You As Our Son': Sachin Tendulkar Leaves Heartfelt Note For Arjun Tendulkar On His...

Muzaffarnagar Drama: Youth Turns 'Viru' From Sholay, Climbs Electric Tower Over Love Dispute; Police...

Muzaffarnagar Drama: Youth Turns 'Viru' From Sholay, Climbs Electric Tower Over Love Dispute; Police...