'US-based' Landomus Group seeks to invest $500 billion in India's NIP; Twitter skeptics find holes in the data

An advertisement on the front page of a leading Indian newspaper on Monday has gone viral for generous and yet, suspicious content. In a massive front page advertisement that can be seen in several city editions, a company called Landomus Realty Ventures reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing it's desire to invest $500 billion in equity into India's National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP).

Making an appeal directly to the Prime Minister, the advertisement signed by company chairman Pradeep Kumar S said that they would like to "invest $500 billion in equity as the first phase of investment into the NIP and non-NIP projects listed by the Government of India under the India Investment Grid for 'Invest India' initiative."

Just to put this amount into perspective, $186 billon is the net worth of the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos as per Forbes on May 24. And while one cannot really contrast individuals against companies, things don't quite add up.

For one thing, despite being a US-based company, it bears no information on any topic beyond India and the message that was put forth in the advertisement addressed to the Prime Minister.