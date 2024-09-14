 UP: 2 Men Urinate In Full Public View Inside Taj Mahal Premises In Agra; Shocking VIDEO Surfaces
UP: 2 Men Urinate In Full Public View Inside Taj Mahal Premises In Agra; Shocking VIDEO Surfaces

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
2 Men Urinate In Full Public View Inside Taj Mahal Premises In Agra | X | @News1IndiaTweet

Agra: In a shocking incident, two men were caught on camera urinating inside the premises of the famous Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The video of the two men urinating in the open, despite the availability of toilets inside the Taj Mahal, has surfaced on the internet and is going viral on social media. In the video, one man can be seen urinating on one side of the garden while the other urinates a short distance away in the same garden. The shameful incident has raised questions about the security of one of the country’s most famous tourist sites.

There are CISF and ASI personnel deployed in every corner of the Taj Mahal. However, these people managed to pee inside the Taj Mahal despite the tight security present in the heritage site. They managed to urinate and leave the spot and no one was present to stop them from doing the shameful act. The video of the two individuals urinating inside the Taj Mahal has gone viral on social media and the internet users are slamming them for their shameful act.

Thousands of tourists, including foreigners, visit the monument daily. Such incidents, if witnessed by these visitors, would undoubtedly tarnish the country's reputation on the global stage. Such behaviour must be prevented, and strict punishments, along with heavy fines, should be imposed on anyone caught engaging in these shameful activities.

Earlier, water was filled in front of the Taj Mahal. The Taj Mahal garden was converted into a pond due to incessant rains in Agra. Tourists made videos of the garden which was converted to a pond and made the video viral on social media. There are also reports that leakage in the main dome of the Taj Mahal was reported due to the heavy rains in the region.

