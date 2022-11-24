Everyday new species of plants and animals are discovered and oceans are a huge source of unidentified mysterious creatures and living beings. In a remote area of the Indian ocean, a bizarre collection of deep-sea creatures was recently found close to underwater volcanoes. Scientists and researchers from the Museums Victoria Research Institute were stunned to discover eels with no eyes, bat-like fish, and lizard fish with rows of razor-sharp teeth.

According to a Daily Star, these creatures were discovered during an expedition to Australia's remote Cocos Islands Marine Park, which covers an area of 290,213 square miles (467,054 square kilometres). Perth, which is located in western Australia, is located 1,708 miles (2,750 km) to the northwest of the discovery site.

Notably, the two coral atolls that make up the territory are made up of 27 tiny islands with white sand beaches, palm trees, and lagoons. The team studied previously undiscovered deep-sea life, including a blind eel with gelatinous skin, while collecting samples from over three miles under the ocean's surface.

A high fin lizardfish, which has both ovaries and testes simultaneously was also discovered. Another discovery was of a flаtfish with eyes on one side of its head, аllowing it to retain vision while lying on the seаfloor. Deep seа bаtfishes thаt move аbout the oceаn floor on their аrm-like fins, were also discovered.