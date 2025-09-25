'Unbelievable Yet Hilarious': Indian-Origin Man In Chicago Delivers Baby Inside Car; VIDEO | Instagram @jasminekwongsoman

An Indian-origin man, living in Chicago, has come out as a real superhero dad for his family. In a dramatic turn of events, the father pitched in to deliver his own baby in the middle of their way to the hospital. Both the husband and pregnant wife were heading to the hospital after she started having contractions. The wife told her husband that something was coming out of her. The panicked husband reached over to check and, after a shocking revelation, softly pulled the baby out.

The Indian-origin man is named Ashwin Avasarala, 40, and his wife, Jasmine Kwong, 41. They became parents of their second daughter, but in the most unusual way. The baby was born in the front seat of the car when it almost popped out due to stronger contractions. The birth story of their daughter is applauded by the netizens, and Ashwin's presence of mind and calmness.

The Thrilling Birth Story of Aira:

In a live interview taken by @WGN9, the couple shared their thrilling story. Ashwin said that they are still laughing over it, but it was unbelievable. The wife reported that around 5 in the morning, she started having contractions but ignored them for the time being.

Later, at 8:30, they started leaving for the hospital. In the mid-way, around Michigan Avenue, near Tribune Towers, the husband pulled the car as the contraction grew worse. She said that something was really coming out of her. When he reached out, he could feel the head of the baby, and he pulled it out gently.

The husband quickly called 911 and paramedics. The medical staff assisted them further and stabilized the baby. They took the baby and the mother to the NICU hospital. The baby was kept under observation on Oxygen and IV support for 24 hours and was discharged after three days.