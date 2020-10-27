Twitter reacts after union minister Ramdas Athawale tests positive for COVID-19

A day after meeting several party leaders for the induction of actor Payal Ghosh into the Republican Party of India (A), Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has tested positive for COVID-19.

He has been admitted to Bombay Hospital as a precautionary measure.

Twitter, however, could not keep calm after the minister tested positive for COVID-19.

In March, a video of Ramdas Athawale chanting "Go corona, corona go" at a prayer meet went viral. In the video, the Union minister was seen along with the Chinese Consul General in Mumbai Tang Guocai and Buddhist monks. It was reportedly shot at Gateway of India on February 20 during a prayer session to stop the spread of the coronavirus in China. The video inspired plenty of memes on the internet and continue to do so.

Now, after the minister tested positive for COVID-19, several Twitterati have recalled the viral video. Many wished the leader a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, several others also pointed out that the minister, during the induction of actor Payal Ghosh into the Republican Party of India (A), was photographed with his mask perched below the nose on only across the chin.

Check out the reactions here: