Vocal for Bollywood women, why didn’t fiery Dalit leader Ramdas Athawale lend his voice to Hathras gang-rape victim?

A 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was brutally gang-raped in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district two weeks ago, succumbed to grievous injuries at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday morning, prompting outrage and protests across the country.

She was gang-raped on September 14 following which she was admitted to the AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh.

Later she was shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital on Monday evening after her condition deteriorated.

The accused had also tried to strangulate her to death as she resisted their attempt and in the process, she bit her tongue and suffered a severe cut on it.

The four accused have already been arrested. We often read the news about rapes, however, the gruesome nature of this crime shook the conscience of the country.

Several leaders from the opposition, film fraternity have spoken about the crime. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and his supporters held a protest on Tuesday at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

After the news broke, people raised objection over the mention of the victim's caste in news reports. Several opined that it is not right to mention her caste.

While all these things were going on, one of the staunch Dalit voices in the country was busy accompanying an actress to the Maharashtra Governor's house.

That leader is none other than Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale. He accompanied actress Payal Ghosh to the Raj Bhavan. Ghosh had accused Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of raping her seven years ago.