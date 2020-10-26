'Should now change party’s name to RIP(A)': Twitter reacts to Payal Ghosh joining Ramdas Athawale's party

Actor Payal Ghosh, who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of raping her, joined the Republican Party of India (Athawale) on Monday. She along with some others joined the party in the presence of its chief and Union minister Ramdas Athawale. Ghosh has been appointed vice president of the women's wing of the party.

Athawale said the entry of Ghosh and others into the party would strengthen it and also claimed Anurag Kashyap would be arrested soon.

After the news broke out on the internet, several netizens took to Twitter to point out the 'odd' timing of the move and called out the politician.

A user wrote, "RPI (A) has now nothing to do with Dalits rights. Ramdas is silent on atrocities on Dalits. I know Ramdas of 80s then he was a hope of Dalit community."

"Today's one has to do unnecessary drama to get into politics n everyone's attention.... serious liar n offenders can easily get in politics....noice," read a comment.

A tweet read: "She didn't even stop and retrospect for a second what impact her lies might have on rest of the women in this country. Every time a genuine victim comes forward, her name would be used as an example along with Jasleen Kaur and Rohtak sisters. And for what? A party ticket?"

