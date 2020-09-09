Go Corona Go: Idiocy in the name of Kangana Ranaut

Amid protests from Shiv Sena workers over her remarks about Mumbai police and Maharashtra government, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut landed in Mumbai on Wednesday.
While Sena workers were seen protesting against the actress, RPI and Karni Sena had gathered at the Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj airport to show their support for her.
In the pictures, the crowd can be seen flouting the social distancing norms.
Ranaut landed in Mumbai from her home state Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, amid protests by Shiv Sena workers at the airport over her remarks on Mumbai police.
Kangana, who flew from Chandigarh by a scheduled commercial flight, landed at Mumbai around 2.30 pm.
Sena workers with black flags were seen outside the airport, shouting slogans against her.
Workers of the RPI (A) and Karni Sena had also gathered in support of the actor. RPI (A) leader and Union minister Ramdas Athawale had declared that his party workers will protect Kangana while she is in Mumbai.
Amid the chaos, party workers pumped with adrenaline to greet Ranaut, gave social distancing a toss.
Scores of individuals were seen with their masks down, standing in close proximity, fearless of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kangana courted controversy with her recent comments about the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra. In response to a remark by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut where he asked her not to come back to the city after she claimed she felt unsafe in the city, Kangana had compared Mumbai with PoK.
