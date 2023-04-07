 Twitter brings back blue bird; internet empthasises with Doge meme's 'do pal ki khushi'
Twitter brings back blue bird; internet empthasises with Doge meme's 'do pal ki khushi'

The 'Shiba Inu' dog, the animal behind the viral Dog meme, is no more the Twitter logo. The traditional blue bird is back on the microblogging site.

Updated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 05:54 PM IST
Twitter brings back blue bird; internet empthasises with Doge meme's 'do pal ki khushi'

The 'Shiba Inu' dog, the animal behind the viral Doge meme, is no more the Twitter logo. The traditional blue bird is back on the microblogging site. As netizens noticed that the Doge meme lived a short term to serve as the Twitter logo, they shared hilarious replies.

Check reactions below

Some thought it might be a late April Fool's prank by the billionaire. Regardless of the reason, the little blue birdie is back. Also, such updates seem quite normal for Musk, who is known for his unpredictable behavior to attract social media attention. The Twitter logo was changed to Doge only in the web version, while the app showed the little blue birdie, said reports.

Musk's Joke and Its Connection to the Logo Change

After changing the Twitter bird logo to Dogecoin, Musk also joked about it. He shared an old screenshot in which he engaged in Twitter banter with a user, who said that Musk should buy Twitter and change the logo to a Doge. Sharing the screenshot, he said, "as promised," he has changed the logo of the company.

