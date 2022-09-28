Turkish singer Melek Mosso cuts hair during stage performance, expresses solidarity towards anti-hijab protest in Iran; watch

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 10:18 AM IST
article-image
Iran protest: Turkish singer Melek Mosso cuts hair during stage performance | Twitter

Popular Turkish singer Melek Mosso was seen supporting Iranian protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. In a musical concert held earlier this month, the artist cut her hair on stage, expressing solidarity towards anti-hijab protesters in Iran.

The nation-wide protest, now receiving support from various world leaders and peace icons, emerged in early September after a young Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, died in morality policy custody. Reportedly, Amini was nabbed for allegedly not following compulsory rules over hijab head coverings and modest dress.

More than 75 people have died in Iran's crackdown as the protests entered their eleventh day on Tuesday, AFP reported. The state media reports stated that around 450 protesters were nabbed recently for agitating against the compulsory hijab instructions.

article-image

On September 22, the singer tweeted in support of the women in Iran and said, "I am with my sisters in Iran in their rightful resistance." She added, uploading an image of a hair-created flag, and wrote, "Men who do not leave them alone 👏🏾 Women will make this world beautiful 🌹 Equal and free world for all ✊🏽 #Mahsa_Amini"

