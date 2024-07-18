Tricolour Flag Spotted Hanging Upside Down At Indian Restaurant In Japan, Rectified After Video Goes Viral

Japanese influencer Koki Shishido posted a video of him visiting an Indian cuisine restaurant in Japan to crack his quirky '24 hours Indian Food Challenge in Japan.' During his visit to the eatery, people spotted something not okay in the video. It wasn't food or the staff behaviour that stole the attention of people, but the display of Indian tricolour flag that stuck them there. They brought to the notice of the content creator that the flag was hung upside down.

Watch video

The video opened by showing Koki standing at the entrance of the Indian restaurant and telling his viewers about his food challenge. Seconds later, he entered the restaurant and takes his seat to order some paneer dishes and momos. The moment when the influencer stepped into the restaurant, the walls of the place carried two flags, the Indian and Japanese ones.

Netizens spotted that the Indian restaurant in Japan, which was learned to be run by a Nepali man, carried the tricolour flag upside down. In the comments sections, Koki's Indian followers pointed this out and asked for a rectification.

Nepali owner rectifies, hangs flag correctly

Days later, Koki uploaded another reel on his Instagram page to show that the Nepali owner had understood the mistake and rectified it. "In the last video, we went to an Indian restaurant in Japan, but it was run by a Nepalese owner, and they had the Indian flag upside down due to lack of knowledge. So today, we went back to them again and reminded them to hang the Indian flag correctly, and they complied with us," he wrote while saying, "Bharat Mata Ki Jai."

People are now appreciating Koki, for informing him about the case, and the Nepali man for welcoming the feedback and correcting the error. "It's great that he acknowledged the mistake and corrected the flag...this is the kind of positivity that I love to see," people commented.