Time to ditch the brand? After Apple, Calvin Klein rolls out 'pregnant man' only to get trolled by netizens

Calvin Klein's post featured parents, couples and their children but in an unconventional way as well, which probably didn't work well to sync the psyche of netizens.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 11:55 AM IST

On Mother's Day the clothing brand Calvin Klein took to share an advertisement featuring a 'pregnant' transgender man. This was followed by an internet storm backlashing and wanting to boycott the company.

Calvin Klein's post featured parents, couples and their children but in an unconventional way as well, which probably didn't work well to sync the psyche of netizens. It didn't not go down any great when the team brought to display bold concepts with a transgender couple Roberto Bete and Erika wherein the man is flaunting his baby belly with branded undergarment.

Earlier this year, Apple released a number of new emoticons as part of the iOS 15.4 update, with one of them being that of a 'pregnant man' in all skin color. As soon as the technology brand rolled out its gender neutral approach with a 'Pregnant Man' emoji, netizens took to troll Bill Gates over his belly fat.

Take a look at some tweets, right here:

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 11:55 AM IST