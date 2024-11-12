'This Seems Weird': Internet Debates Over Chinese Mall Ditching Mannequins To Use Live Models On Treadmills

Ditching Mannequins, Chinese Mall Hires Live Models On Treadmills; Video Goes Viral | 𝕏 Ali Al Samahi

The internet recently came across something unusual inside a store at the mall in China. What was it all about? It showed live models not walking the ramp, but doing the treadmill at a clothing store's display area.

A video that surfaced from the premises, and which is now going viral across social media platforms, showed real life models working out on the treadmills instead of mere mannequins standing in a stationery manner.

While this might have sounded like a "wow" idea to some, it appeared to be "weird" for others. Netizens sparked a debate over the Chinese mall ditching mannequins to use live models on treadmills, worrying about their shift hours and more.

Before you take a look at the comments, check out the video that has taken the internet by storm. It shows two models walking on separate treadmills placed right next to each other at the entrance of the outlet.

Watch video

Let's hope they're well paid: Chinese shopping malls use live mannequins, models walk on treadmills to attract customers pic.twitter.com/9s1fVxV2ga — 𝕏 Ali Al Samahi 𝕏 (@alsamahi) November 10, 2024

The visuals showed different models walking on the treadmill reportedly outside a designer clothing outlet in a Chinese mall, ITIB.

"Perfect job for me and my cardio queen", read the video, as it rolled out online. "Chinese shopping malls use live mannequins, models walk on treadmills to attract customers", said an X user who posted it online.

On a raised platform, two models stood next to each other balancing themselves and walking their respective treadmills. The exercise equipment wasn't guarded. Information about the work hours and salary was not reported. Earlier this year, it was pointed out through social media posts that the clothing brand, which is said to offer its products for Zara-level pricing, is looking out to hire models for a job of walking the treadmill at the mall.

Netizens react

Now, as the video has attracted the attention of views across the globe, it has received a wide range of reactions.

"I love this. Paid to exercise", a user wrote.

"I like the idea. More work and also a very healthy job", another commented.

Expressing a similar view, one more reply to the video, read, "Not a bad hustle if you’re looking for some extra cash…and it keeps you fit too! Get paid to walk and show off the latest styles".

However, not everyone on the internet felt "wow" about the idea of hiring live models for a store's display area.

One wrote, "That’s wild. I suppose it is job security and helps them get their steps in for the day. What happens when they need to use the toilet? Hope they get a break".

Another added,"What happens when they trip? No guardrail or nothing, falling from a raised platform".

There came more detailed and thoughtful feedback where a netizens said, "This strategy could appeal to shoppers looking for a better understanding of fabric flow, fit, and comfort, which mannequins often fail to convey. It also humanizes the shopping experience, creating a more engaging and relatable atmosphere".

"I had to do this at a fit expo convention with settings on a higher pace on an incline to demo equipment from day to evening while talking to taikoons nonstop 3-4 days. Makes you hungry for an arsenal of food during that short break", another added.