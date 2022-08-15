Sunny Leone says THIS Yo Yo Honey Singh's song hits different after breakup; watch video

Sunny Leone along Ruhee Dosani; Yo Yo Honey Singh's 'Break up party' | Instagram

Karenjit Kaur Vohra, popularly known as Sunny Leone, shared a video of her grooving to the beats of Yo Yo Honey Singh's 'Break up party.' Dressed in a pink attire, the former pornographic actress shared the dancing floor with a social media influencer named Ruhee Dosani.

The caption of the post read, "This song hits different after a break up." In the video shared on Instagram by Sunny, she can be seen using various props and settings to enjoy the beat - from an autorickshaw to a kick scooter.

Watch video, right here:

Since the video was shared on Instagram, it has attracted over one million views. Comments ran to suggest that the dance of the actress and social media influencer was mind blowing and a fun watch. Netizens wrote in reply to the video, "Hahahha the bestttt," "wow, " and so on...