Father: Emraan Hasmi, Mother: Sunny Leone! Examination form of BA student goes viral

The official document shows to have originated from Muzaffarpur, India.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 05, 2022, 10:42 AM IST
Some funny things keep re-rolling on the internet. This time it hit none other than celebrities such as Emran Hasmi and Sunny Leone. In a recent social media, we can see a student's examination document that reflects the stated stars as his parents. Oh, what! Yes, you read that right. Sunny took to share the hilarious piece on her Twitter page captioning it, "Seems legit to me."

The student could be identified as a B.A (Honours) candidate. The image which had created buzz during the late 2020 went viral again. The document hailed from an examination form (2017-20). While Sunny tweeted the image, Emraan replied with 'silence, top secret' emoji.

Check tweets:

