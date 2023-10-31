'Sukoon Kho Gaya Hai Mera': Mumbai Police Gives Epic Reply To Girl Looking Out For Peace

An X user named Vedhika Arya remembered and called out the Mumbai Police for help for having lost something in her life. Unlike a money wallet or precious gold ornament, what she lost was quite different and in a way hard to guess at first instance. So, spilling the beans right here, the girl notified the city people on X that she had lost 'Sukoon' or peace from her life. And, to her surprise, Mumbai Police replied in an interesting way. Check post & reply below

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Here's what Mumbai Police had to say

On Tuesday, Vedhika dropped a post that suggested she was heading to the police station to 'find' peace that she had lost. "Police station ja rahi hun sukoon kho gaya hai mera," she wrote as if she were registering a missing report for the same shortly. As her text went viral on the social media site, Mumbai Police also looked into it. They didn't choose to ignore that post as a mischief or waste of time but planned to reply in their hilarious way.

"Many of us are in ‘talaash’ (search) of ‘sukoon’ (peace) too Ms Arya! We appreciate your ‘aitbaar’ (trust) in us and are sure that you will find it in your ‘rooh’ (soul) - for anything else tangible, you may ‘beshaq’ (without doubt) come to us," they said.

Netizens react to the conversation

Taking note of both the tweets, netizens reacted and praised the stunning reply given by the police forces. They appreciated the Mumbai Police's sense of humour and approachable attitude that is often reflected in their creative posts. "Mumbai Police's social media game is fire," said an X user.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)