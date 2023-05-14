Soulful Veena rendition of 'Apna Bana Le' song wins netizens' hearts | screengrab- Instagram

'Apna Bana Le' music track from the movie 'Bhediya' is a popular song by music duo Sachin-Jigar. This romantic number is picturised on Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon is set in the lush green terrains of Arunachal Pradesh and is pleasing to both ears and eyes. The melodious song has struck a chord with many and is often seen in Instagram reels shared by netizens. There are renditions of the song as well by various artists. Now, an artist has shared her rendition of the song, but on Veena. The soulful cover is liked by many people.

The video was shared on Instagram by a musician named Kushala with the caption, “Apna Bana Le.” In the video, Kushala, elegantly dressed in a suit, showcases her musical prowess by playing the soulful melody of 'Apna Bana Le' from the movie 'Bhediya' on Veena. The song was composed by the dynamic musical duo Sachin-Jigar. They even sang the song along with Arijit Singh. Amitabh Bhattacharya beautifully penned the lyrics of this song.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on May 1 on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 35,300 views and over 5,700 likes. Additionally, the video has also received several comments.

Check out the reactions of the Instagram users below:

screengrab- Instagram

One more Instagram user wrote, “Wow it's amazing.”

“My favourite song,” expressed another.