 Sonu Sood Memes Trend On Social Media After Actor Makes Controversial Statement On Spitting Into Rotis, Compares It With Ramayana Character
People shared memes after he felt there was nothing wrong about offering spit-added food to people.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, July 21, 2024, 07:16 PM IST
article-image

Actor Sonu Sood is being trolled for his controversial statement where he defended a food vendor for spitting on rotis during the preparation. He faced an intense backlash from netizens for drawing a reference to Hindu mythology to support his personal views and speaking in support of the roti makers. About a day later, social media continued to trend with memes posted on this issue, which condemned the actor's remarks comparing Lord Ram eating Shabri’s berries.

Memes surface

People shared memes after he felt there was nothing wrong about offering spit-added food to people. Some of them edited classic meme templates to suggest the actor might probably ask for not ghee roti, but spit-based ones. Further, they shared hilarious videos and GIFs to troll him over his statement.

article-image

However, some of his fans tried to imagine what their star might be facing after dropping a controversial comment on a viral video that showed a food vendor spitting into a roti dough. "Ye fas gaya" meme eventually rolled out on social media.

article-image

Watch video from the spitting incident

More about Sonu Sood's post

Sood's post read (translated from Hindi), "Our Shri Ram Ji ate the sour berries of Shabri, so why can't I eat them? Violence can be defeated by non-violence my brother. Humanity must just remain intact. Jai Shri Ram."

The mythological event comes from the epic Ramayana and describes the woman as an ardent devotee of the Lord who would first taste berries in order to assure their quality, before offering them to the Lord.

