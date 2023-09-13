Sima Aunty Makes Controversial Remark On Women Wanting Divorce, Says 'No Adjustment, No Patience In Highly Educated Girls' |

Indian Matchmaking's Sima Aunty (Sima Taparia) has gone viral for her remarks on divorce-seeking females. In a recent interview, she claimed that women wanting to get a divorce are generally egoistic and lack patience. She also blamed it all on education, the state of women being highly educated these days and thus wanting to "not adjust or listen to anybody." Her controversial comments have taken the internet by storm and made her attract trolls.

Here's what she said...

"People are divorcing because there is no patience, no adjustment, egoism, ladkiya itna padh likh lete hai toh they say why should I listen to anybody (Highly educated girls question why they should listen to anybody)." The matchmaker said during the talk with a popular YouTube channel.

While one said that we must respect her thoughts and stop criticising her, another comment condemned her opinion on divorce and read, "Exactly yahi suffocating soch badalni he. So regressive." Check comments below

Meanwhile, Sima Aunty also pointed out that the matches she made haven't faced major difficulties in life or resulted in splitting their ties. She was heard saying, "Those whom I have matched haven’t taken a divorce yet."

However, she didn't ignore the unlikely possibility either. "But if it happened, it is because they don’t have patience, flexibility, no willingness to adjust and have egoism. That’s how problems are created. They don’t have the values of giving, sharing and caring," she added.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)