Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ Broadway adaption to have Austin Colby; fans upset

Image credit: Google

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is a 1995 romantic drama movie. It had Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, and has been one of the most famous movies in Bollywood. Although, the film is now getting a Broadway adaption in the west, as per a report posted by Mashable.

Actor Austin Colby took to social media to reveal that he will be playing the reimagined role of Raj, also called as Roger Mandel aka Rog. The name of the Broadway would be Come Fall In Love - The DDLJ Musical. Raj is known to be Bollywood's epitome of a lover, shall now be resurrected as Rog Mandel by the British star. He will be playing his role against Indian American star Shoba Narayan, who would essay the role of Simran.

Austin wrote on his Instagram handle, "A few months ago, I had never heard of the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) or known of it’s global impact. I am in awe of this beautiful love story, celebrating Bollywood film at it’s finest. And now, to have workshopped Come Fall In Love - The DDLJ Musical under the original director, Aditya Chopra, and trusted with the role of Raj (now Rog) to bring Bollywood to Broadway as a reimagined, inclusive cultural experience will undoubtedly be the greatest honor of my career".

Why? How? This is terrible.

This is totally💔

How can the GREATEST ICONIC Indian character (RAJ) be played by Austin Colby.

Another form of Colonization?

Iconic Bollywood film adapted for Broadway whitewashed lead character. Fans aren't happy. https://t.co/twOAjjczjX via @nbcnews — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) August 3, 2022

RIGHT!? Like how are they gonna do that? The inherent charm of DDLJ was SRK-Kajol tbh and it’s already such a paper thin plot. And judging from these pictures these two dont seem like they would have chemistry at all. I have some faith in Shoba since she was in Hamilton but idk😭 — 𝕋𝕒𝕟𝕚 ⚯͛ (@chopdacrazen) August 3, 2022

Netizens had mixed reactions. People called it terrible and called it as a form of colinization.