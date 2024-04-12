Samosa Scandal: Dead Ants Found in DU College Samosas, Internet Hilariously Labels it 'Chiti Meal'

Screengrab

A video shared on Instagram under the handle @du__india has stirred controversy after revealing a disturbing finding inside samosas purchased from Dyal Singh College's canteen. The footage exposed deceased ants nestled within the potato filling, eliciting a mix of disgust and amusement from Delhi University students.

The caption read “Ants are being found in the mines of Dyal Singh College. Me and my friend bought these from the canteen in Dyal Singh College and found ants in the food.”

This is how netizens reacted:

A users making light of the situation jokingly commented, "I see no problem, only extra protein," and "Chiti meal."

Another joked about the unique "special masala" or the canteen staff's creative renaming of dishes.

Others are sarcastic about the circumstance, saying, "Chityoon ko to chain se khane de" and "Extra protein 💀"

Similar incidents were reported, in DU raising concerns about food quality and hygiene in university canteens.

This isn't the first time such issues have surfaced. In 2023, students from Hindu College spotted a lizard in a plate of fried rice ordered at the canteen by a lab assistant. This incident prompted questions about the responsibility of university administrations in ensuring student safety.