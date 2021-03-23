'Salute to dauntless spirit': Twitterati pay homage to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru on Shaheed Diwas

Today, marks Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs' Day- the death anniversary of the freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru.
On March 23 in 1931, the three were hanged to death by the British after they were sentenced to death in the Lahore conspiracy case. The legendary sons of soil sacrificed their lives for the nation on this day in 1931 at 7:30 pm.
Lala Lajpat Rai's death after being killed in a protest due to a lathicharge ordered by Superintendent of Police James Scott left the three revolutionaries angered. they resolved to take revenge and execute Scott. However, they ended up killing John P Saunders, an Assistant Superintendent of Police.
Martyred at the young age of 23, these men inspired millions to rise against the British rule. They continue to be an inspiration for the youth to fight for their rights.
On this day, Indians are is remembering and honoring the brave men who fought to safeguard their motherland. Twitterati are paying tribute online to these courageous men.
