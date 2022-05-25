Salman Khan's latest look from sets of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali gets leaked?

Image courtesy: File photo

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has already started shooting for his next movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Salman will be in the lead role opposite Pooja Hegde. As per media reports, Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal will be playing the role of Salman's brothers. Rumours are also doing rounds that Shehnaaz Gill will also be seen in the film.

A few hours ago fans of Salman took on Twitter to share his latest photo from the sets. Take a look at the picture right here.

Last week the actor had taken to his Twitter handle to share the first look from the movie. In the photo, Salman can be seen donning long hair and is seen doing an action seen. He has also worn black sunglasses and is holding a pipe in his hand. "Shooting commences for my new film," the actor wrote while sharing the picture.

Earlier there was a video of Shehnaaz from the sets of the movie doing rounds on social media. In the leaked clip, she is seen donning an Indian look.

The clip starts with Shehnaaz stepping out of her vanity van with her team. She was seen wearing a South Indian-style lehenga and styled her hair with a gajra.