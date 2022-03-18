Russia gets its own McDonalds called Uncle Vanya. The logo is quite similar too

Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, fast-food chain McDonald’s temporarily closed its restaurants and pause its operations in Russia. "The conflict in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis in Europe has caused unspeakable suffering to innocent people. As a system, we join the world in condemning aggression and violence and praying for peace," CEO Chris Kempczinski said in an email to McDonald’s employees and franchisees.

Now, Russia is soon going to get its own McDonalds. Russian restaurant chain Uncle Vanya made a trademark filing with the Russian government recently. It has a logo that bears a strong resemblance to McDonald's iconic Golden Arches. The proposed logo is a stylized letter "B" with the words "Uncle Vanya" written beneath it in Russian.

Meanwhile, Twitter users soon pointed out that the logo is quite similar to that of McDonald’s. A Twitter user wrote, "What's next, "Kremlin Fried Chicken?" Another user wrote, "Looks like Putin is opening his own McDowell's."

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 09:18 PM IST