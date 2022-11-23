e-Paper Get App
RIP Twitter? Elon Musk's savage reply the Twitter trend will leave you in splits

He chuckled while mocking netizens who predicted Twitter's death, allegedly due to the mismanagement of the new boss.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 03:03 PM IST
RIP Twitter? Elon Musk's savage reply the Twitter trend will leave you in splits | File Photo
Twitter CEO Elon Musk took a dig at the trolls that suggested the end of Twitter. While people upset with his takeover, and newly introduced changes took to trend hashtags like "RIP Twitter" and "Goodbye Twitter," the boss took to give back with a savage reply.

"Wasn’t Twitter supposed to die by now or something … ? Maybe we’ve gone to heaven/hell & don’t know it, " he tweeted while hilariously slamming those who criticised him and his plans for Twitter.

