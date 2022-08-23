RIP Sonali Phogat: Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik and many more mourn her demise

Bigg Boss 14 participant, BJP leader and star Sonali Phogat passed away at 41 in Goa. As per preliminary reports, doctors suggested that the star passed away due to heart attack.
A lot of celebrities like Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan and many more took to their social media feed to post their condolences.
Check out their tweets here:
Aly Goni mourned the loss of Phogat. He took to his Instagram to share a reel clip, which he captioned as, "Samajh nahi aa raha kya bolu u msged me 2 days back and gave me so many blessings and told me how much u loved my new song and u asked me if I will do a same kind of song with u.. and I promised u I will.. but I m sorry Sonali ji yeh promise ab adhura reh gaya You will be missed.. may god rest your beautiful soul in peace."
Talking about Phogat, she was last seen in Bigg Boss 14, where she had entered as a wildcard participant.