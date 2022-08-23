RIP Sonali Phogat: Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik and many more mourn her demise

Bigg Boss 14 participant, BJP leader and star Sonali Phogat passed away at 41 in Goa. As per preliminary reports, doctors suggested that the star passed away due to heart attack.

A lot of celebrities like Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan and many more took to their social media feed to post their condolences.

Check out their tweets here:

Aly Goni mourned the loss of Phogat. He took to his Instagram to share a reel clip, which he captioned as, "Samajh nahi aa raha kya bolu u msged me 2 days back and gave me so many blessings and told me how much u loved my new song and u asked me if I will do a same kind of song with u.. and I promised u I will.. but I m sorry Sonali ji yeh promise ab adhura reh gaya You will be missed.. may god rest your beautiful soul in peace."

Saddened & disheartened at very untimely demise of Sonali ji. Heartfelt sympathies & prayers for her daughter! Life is unpredictable. Reminds me again of the quote ‘Live life like its your last’ because one day you going to be right! Om Shanti! 🙏🏻 — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) August 23, 2022

OM SHANTI 🙏🙏.

Shocked and extremely saddened to hear about the passing of the very young beautiful hardworking @sonaliphogatbjp .

May God bless her soul, RIP..

OM SHANTI 🙏. pic.twitter.com/NIAAnaNWW5 — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) August 23, 2022

Shocked to here about @sonaliphogatbjp ji gone to soon ! #RipSonaliPhogat ji pic.twitter.com/sofznljvj6 — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) August 23, 2022

Talking about Phogat, she was last seen in Bigg Boss 14, where she had entered as a wildcard participant.