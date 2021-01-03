Richa Chadha can't stop gushing over 'Peeche dekho kid' Ahmad Shah's younger brother; check out viral video

A new video of Pakistani internet sensation Ahmad Shah, also known as the 'peeche dekho kid', has hit the viral note. However, it's his younger brother Umer, who's stealing the limelight from his popular brother.

In the video, the Shah brothers are seen wishing their fans a Happy New Year. A snippet of the YouTube video shows Umer Shah's cute dilemma after he has dropped his candy on the ground. As the camera starts rolling, a confused Umer is seen contemplating if he should pick up his sweet treat or wait for the video to end, before finally deciding to pick up his chocolate.

The adorable video is currently going viral on the internet and has even grabbed the attention of Bollywood actress Richa Chadha.

Sharing the video the micro-blogging site, Richa tweeted, "Cutest! The dilemma of the boy on the left."