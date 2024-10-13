 Resignation Letter Reading 'I Will Come Back If...' Goes Viral; Netizens Find It Too Honest Thing To Do
Resignation Letter Reading 'I Will Come Back If...' Goes Viral; Netizens Find It Too Honest Thing To Do

An Instagram page named Wall Streat Oasis posted this resignation letter online, quickly drawing the attention of social media users. People reacted to how the employee was too honest and expressive about his situation when he clearly put forth he might return to the job if the other one didn't work well for him.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 12:50 PM IST
article-image
Representative image | Canva

People quit jobs for various reasons. It is quite rare that they exit with a mind to join back someday at the same company. The internet is now talking about a resignation letter where the employee mentioned leaving the company after receiving another job offer, only with the condition that he might return if the new place didn't work out for him. "I will come back," he wrote in his letter, making netizens call it a very honest note.

The undated resignation letter is now going viral on social media. It comes from Nsuta Wassa, a place in Ghana, and reads, "I have gotten a new job from a company and I like to go and try that place too." "Incase it did not workout I will come back," it added.

Read resignation letter below

Notably, the letter started on a very formal note and said, "I wish to resign from my post due to the following reason." It soon stated the reason that the person had received another job offer, which he wished to jump into.

The employee also thanked the management while informing them of his exit from the company and typing down about returning to his role if the new place didn't bring him satisfaction. "I thank all the management for engaging me, especially Mr. Nappo. I wish the company the best" is how the Ghanaian man concluded his letter.

Netizens react

As the letter rolled out on the internet, netizens reacted to it. They found it to be a very honest piece of writing where the employee clearly expressed his plans to come back to the previous job if the new role didn't work for him.

"Seems honest enough," said netizens while reacting to the writeup. ""Bro has* a Plan B," they added, hilariously. A couple of them noted that it was a good way of keeping one's career secured by informing the company they might come back if the other job wasn't satisfactory. "It's always good to say that I might come back in future to your employer. It works," they commented.

