e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Remote Kiss' the device that allows users to kiss over the internet, video goes viral

'Remote Kiss' the device that allows users to kiss over the internet, video goes viral

The ‘kissing device’ is intended to let long-distance couples share virtual intimate moments.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 26, 2023, 08:05 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Are you in a long-distance relationship? Do you miss your partner? There is a piece of good news for all of you, as China's Chanzhou University has invented a 'Remote Kiss' device. The video of the kissing device has gone viral on social media.

The ‘kissing device’ is intended to let long-distance couples share virtual intimate moments. The contraption with ‘silicon lips’ has pressure sensors and actuators and can mimic a real kiss, the China-run Global Times reported. The device can also replicate the pressure, movement, and temperature of a user's lips, the report stated.

The users need to download a mobile app and plug the device into the phone's charging port. After pairing with their partner on the app, they can start a video call and transmit a replica of their kisses to each other.

The inventor, Jiang Zhongli, informed China’s state-run Global Times, that he was in a long distance relationship with his girlfriend and could only stay in touch by phone. That's where the inspiration for the device came from.

In 2016, the Imagineering Institute in Malaysia had launched a similar device named ‘Kissinger’, in the form of a touch-sensitive silicon pad, CNN reported.

Social media was flooded by varied reactions to this device. Some users called it funny, while others dubbed it ‘vulgar and creepy’, expressing concerns that minors could buy and use it.

Read Also
Let's talk about SEX Toys! Here are 6 best sexual pleasure brands to shop from in India
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Remote Kiss' the device that allows users to kiss over the internet, video goes viral

'Remote Kiss' the device that allows users to kiss over the internet, video goes viral

WATCH: 'India is a beautiful country,' says US couple after shopkeeper near Bhuj railway station...

WATCH: 'India is a beautiful country,' says US couple after shopkeeper near Bhuj railway station...

WATCH: Kili Paul enjoys 'Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai' from Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film 'Tu Jhoothi...

WATCH: Kili Paul enjoys 'Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai' from Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film 'Tu Jhoothi...

Balakot Air Strike: 'Jai Hind' trends on Twitter as netizens mark the 4th anniversary of India's...

Balakot Air Strike: 'Jai Hind' trends on Twitter as netizens mark the 4th anniversary of India's...

Delhi crime: Man caught on camera raping stray dog in Hari Nagar; 'police not filing FIR' say animal...

Delhi crime: Man caught on camera raping stray dog in Hari Nagar; 'police not filing FIR' say animal...