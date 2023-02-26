'Remote Kiss' the device that allows users to kiss over the internet, video goes viral

Are you in a long-distance relationship? Do you miss your partner? There is a piece of good news for all of you, as China's Chanzhou University has invented a 'Remote Kiss' device. The video of the kissing device has gone viral on social media.

The ‘kissing device’ is intended to let long-distance couples share virtual intimate moments. The contraption with ‘silicon lips’ has pressure sensors and actuators and can mimic a real kiss, the China-run Global Times reported. The device can also replicate the pressure, movement, and temperature of a user's lips, the report stated.

The users need to download a mobile app and plug the device into the phone's charging port. After pairing with their partner on the app, they can start a video call and transmit a replica of their kisses to each other.

Remote kissing device for long-distance lovers, invented and patented by Chinese university student in Changzhou City.

￼The mouth-shaped module, served as an inducing area for lovers to make the kiss and then it can transfer kiss gesture to the "mouth" on the other side. pic.twitter.com/5i2ogMiUXe — China in Pictures (@tongbingxue) February 22, 2023

The inventor, Jiang Zhongli, informed China’s state-run Global Times, that he was in a long distance relationship with his girlfriend and could only stay in touch by phone. That's where the inspiration for the device came from.

In 2016, the Imagineering Institute in Malaysia had launched a similar device named ‘Kissinger’, in the form of a touch-sensitive silicon pad, CNN reported.

Social media was flooded by varied reactions to this device. Some users called it funny, while others dubbed it ‘vulgar and creepy’, expressing concerns that minors could buy and use it.