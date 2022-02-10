Ramdas Athawale points out Shashi Tharoor's two glaring spelling mistakes after latter tries to troll him

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday pointed out senior Congress leader Shashi Tharror's two glaring spelling mistakes on Twitter after the latter tried to troll him for his expression during Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's reply to MPs' questions on the Union Budget 2022.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP first took to Twitter and tweeted a picture of a 'shocked' Athawale. However, the erudite Tharoor made two glaring spelling mistakes in the tweet.

He wrote: "Nearly two-hour rely to the Bydget debate. The stunned & incredulous expression on Minister @RamdasAthawale’s face says it all: even the Treasury benches can’t believe FinMin @nsitharaman’s claims about the economy & her Budget!"

Meanwhile, taking a dig at the Congress leader, Athawale said one is bound to make mistakes while making unnecessary claims and statements.

He tweeted: "Dear Shashi Tharoor ji, they say one is bound to make mistakes while making unnecessary claims and statements. It’s not “Bydget” but BUDGET. Also, not rely but “reply”! Well, we understand!"

Meanwhile, taking the Congress head-on, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said 'Andh Kal' (dark period) prevailed during the UPA regime, while the Modi government is trying to steer the country to 'Amrit Kal' (golden period).

Reeling statistics while replying to a discussion on Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha, she said inflation was in double digits and policy paralysis of the Congress-led UPA regime pushed India into the category of 'fragile five' economies of the world.

During her over 100 minutes reply, she said certainly there was an "Andh Kal in this country (during UPA 1 and UPA 2) and that was entirely due to the Congress." She further said there was 'Andh Kal' when Emergency was imposed by Congress and the 1991 crisis when the foreign exchange reserves of the country dropped just to two weeks' import bill.

The minister was responding to Congress member Shashi Tharoor's allegation that the Modi government is taking the country towards 'Andh Kal' instead of 'Amrit Kal'.

Sitharaman said there was a time when corruption was rampant and everywhere there were headlines about scams.

"Every day there was headlines in the papers about corruption -- coal scam, 2G scam, Antrix Devas scam, middlemen everywhere. The country did not know what was happening. It was dreadful to see the paper with yet another scam, that was Andh Kal," she said.

Not knowing how to deal with the country after the global financial crisis, she said inflation touching double-digits and also the macroeconomic fundamentals going haywire was the 'Andh Kal'.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 11:21 PM IST