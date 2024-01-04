Ram Aayenge Viral Song: Swati Mishra's Bhajan Draws PM Modi's Attention; Singer Says 'Feels Like Lord Himself Chose Me For This Beat'

Ram Aayenge Viral Song Singer |

You might have come across the song 'Ram Aayenge' on social media which has gone viral for its divine sense in the wake of the opening of Ram Lala mandir in Ayodhya. The music reel records singer Swati Mishra performing on the bhajan with her soul-touching voice. The song took the internet by storm and hit millions of views, also drawing the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the beat. He recently praised the rendition and called it a "mesmerizing" piece dedicated to Lord Rama.

Bhajan attracts praise from PM Modi

On January 3, about two months after the bhajan surfaced on YouTube, PM Modi took to X and reacted to it. He praised the rendition and called it a "mesmerizing" piece dedicated to Lord Rama. "This devotional bhajan of Swati Mishra ji to welcome Shri Ram Lala is mesmerizing," he tweeted in Hindi sharing the link to the music video.

Swati Mishra reacts to Bhajan going viral

Singer Swati whose Ram Bhajan was mixed and mastered by artist Mohit Musik reacted to receiving appreciation from PM Modi and her song going viral. Speaking to the media, she said, "I feel so blessed," while expressing gratitude to Ram Lala, Modi ji, and everyone who watched and liked the song. "I have been learning music for the last eight years and often uploaded by performance online. However, talking about this song, it seems like Lord Rama himself chose me to sing this," she was quoted as saying in news media reports.