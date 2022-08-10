Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack while gymming: Twitterati speak about symptoms, exercising techniques

Image credit: Google

Stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava has suffered a heart attack. As per reports floating online he has been admitted to AIIMS. Reportedly, he was working out at the gym when he passed out and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

He has gained consciousness and as per reports is under observation. He was working out on a treadmill at Cult gym in South Delhi. When Twitterati came to know about this piece of information, they poured their heartfelt prayers and wished a speedy recovery for the actor. However, they also spoke about how young people are dying at an early age due to heart attack and how one should focus on breathing while working out.

#heartattack Many seemingly younger and healthy people too have been dying from sudden heart attacks since last few years! — Dating & Marriage Diaries in Urban India (@authorsahil) August 10, 2022

This is the basic mistake people do be it Cardio or weight training you should not stop breathing

Sip water in between sets #heartattack#RajuSrivastava pic.twitter.com/DVcEarZWqt — Nandini Idnani 🇮🇳🚩 (@nandiniidnani69) August 10, 2022

Srivastava already has a medical history related to the heart. He has had stents earlier. Now, reportedly the doctors are deciding on what type of operation they can do. We wish the stand-up comedian a speedy recovery.