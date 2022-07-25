President Murmu wore Santhali saree for oath taking ceremony; know about it

Image credit: Google

Draupadi Murmu, who made history by becoming the first tribal leader to hold office, took the oath as the 15th President of India on Monday while dressed in special attire.

For the occasion, she had donned a traditional Santhali saree which was weaved with colourful threads. Murmu's white saree was complemented by a red stripe on the upper border and a broad green stripe with triangular spikes on the lower side.

This simple yet elegant-looking Santhali saree is generally handmade. Along with being prevalent in Jharkhand, it's also famous in other states including Odisha, West Bengal and Assam.

In earlier times, these sarees had three-bow designs, which symbolized women's desire for freedom, but with the change in time, these traditional sarees have been infused with a touch of modern designS.

Now, along with stripes on the borders, this elegant piece of clothing often has flowers, peacocks, and ducks along with colourful motifs.

During Murmu's first address to the nation, she stated that she was the first President to be born after independence and was honoured to take charge at a time when the country is completing 75 years of its freedom.

Being the first tribal and second woman to hold the country's highest constitutional office, she added that her elevation to the post is not only her own achievement, but that of every poor of the country and is a reflection of the confidence of crores of Indians.

"Reaching the post of President is not my personal achievement, it is the achievement of every poor in India," Murmu stated in her address.

"It is the power of our democracy that a daughter born in a poor house, a daughter born in a remote tribal area, can reach the highest constitutional post of India," she added.

The 64-year-old former Jharkhand Governor was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of India NV Ramanna in the Central Hall of Parliament today. She succeeds Ram Nath Kovind, whose five-year term ended on July 24.