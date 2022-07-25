Maharashtra: Case registered after hoarding congratulating President Droupadi Murmu found torn in Vasai

President Droupadi Murmu | File

On Sunday, a hoarding that was put up by BJP workers congratulating President Droupadi Murmu was found torn in Palghar's Vasai.

The BJP activists have lodged a complaint at the Manikpur police station at Vasai under Section 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified persons.

According to Mid-day, an official revealed that the hoarding with Murmu's picture was found damaged. So far, nobody has been arrested. Agitated saffron party workers removed the damaged hoarding and have demanded strict action against the culprits.