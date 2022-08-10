Popular tea cafe Chaayos slammed by Twitterati for ignoring blind man

Image credit: Google

A differently-abled man had to undergo discrimination at a popular tea cafe named Chaayos in Delhi. The man took to his Twitter handle to talk about the negative experience he had at Chaayos.

A Twitter user named Mithilesh Yadav wrote in his tweet that he was ignored at the cafe. No one came to take his order, the reason being he was blind.

"@Chaayos CP right now. People working here are ignoring me since I am here. At least for half an hour now. This is totally because I am Blind because one of them just said “galti se aa gaye honge”. Do look into this @Chaayos This is in Connaught Place Delhi", read his tweet.

At @Chaayos CP right now. People working here are ignoring me since I am here. At least for half an hour now. This is totally because I am Blind because one of them just said “galti se aa gaye honge”. Do look into this @Chaayos . This is in Connaught Place Delhi. — Mithilesh Yadav (@mighty_onsway) August 9, 2022

The only thing required here is " Training " the most important part of hospitality industry. This is not expected from @Chaayos — Abhinav Jain ❤🇮🇳 (@abhi31jain) August 9, 2022

It’s highly ridiculous behaviour @Chaayos. Kindly look into it & better train your staff to be compassionate!! — Dr. Abhishek Kajal (@DrAbhishekKajal) August 10, 2022

Twitterati has been slamming the cafe for this behaviour. One user wrote, "The only thing required here is " Training " the most important part of hospitality industry. This is not expected from @Chaayos".