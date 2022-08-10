e-Paper Get App

Popular tea cafe Chaayos slammed by Twitterati for ignoring blind man

A differently abled man had to undergo discrimination

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 06:40 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Google

A differently-abled man had to undergo discrimination at a popular tea cafe named Chaayos in Delhi. The man took to his Twitter handle to talk about the negative experience he had at Chaayos.

A Twitter user named Mithilesh Yadav wrote in his tweet that he was ignored at the cafe. No one came to take his order, the reason being he was blind.

"@Chaayos CP right now. People working here are ignoring me since I am here. At least for half an hour now. This is totally because I am Blind because one of them just said “galti se aa gaye honge”. Do look into this @Chaayos This is in Connaught Place Delhi", read his tweet.

Twitterati has been slamming the cafe for this behaviour. One user wrote, "The only thing required here is " Training " the most important part of hospitality industry. This is not expected from @Chaayos".

HomeViralPopular tea cafe Chaayos slammed by Twitterati for ignoring blind man

RECENT STORIES

COVID-19 cases on rise in Mumbai, city reports more than 800 fresh infections

COVID-19 cases on rise in Mumbai, city reports more than 800 fresh infections

Another class 12 school girl in Tamil Nadu dies, police suspect suicide

Another class 12 school girl in Tamil Nadu dies, police suspect suicide

'Want to fulfil mum's dream': Mumbai Khiladis captain Vijay Hajare on playing in Ultimate Kho Kho

'Want to fulfil mum's dream': Mumbai Khiladis captain Vijay Hajare on playing in Ultimate Kho Kho

Mumbai: Hospitals witnessing increase in number of urinary tract infections in elderly

Mumbai: Hospitals witnessing increase in number of urinary tract infections in elderly

West Bengal: TMC leader Anubrata Mondal again skips CBI appearance in cattle smuggling scam

West Bengal: TMC leader Anubrata Mondal again skips CBI appearance in cattle smuggling scam