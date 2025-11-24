'Police So Rahi Hain Kya?' Netizens Slam As Video Shows Poor Labourer Working With Cuffs Tied To Hands & Legs In Delhi Market

'Police So Rahi Hain Kya?' Netizens Slam As Video Shows Poor Labourer With Cuffs Tied To Hands & Legs Works Tirelessly In Delhi Market | X @NCIBHQ

A shocking video circulating on social media has sparked widespread anger and concern after it showed a labourer working with metal cuffs tied to both his hands and legs while carrying heavy loads in what appears to be a busy Delhi market. The disturbing clip, which has now gone viral across multiple platforms, has prompted netizens to question the state of labour protections and enforcement in the national capital.

The footage shows the man, visibly exhausted, lifting a heavy sack onto his head and walking through the market despite his restricted movement. His ankles and wrists appear shackled with metal restraints, severely limiting his movements. Though the location of the video is not confirmed yet but the vehicles passing by in the clip bear Delhi-registered number plates, leading many to conclude that the incident likely took place somewhere in the city’s bustling markets.

WATCH VIDEO:

Online users have erupted in anger, tagging Delhi Police and labour rights organisations while demanding immediate intervention. Many have called it a blatant case of bonded labour, with several questioning how such treatment could take place openly in a crowded area without anyone stopping it. Comments such as “Bhare bazaar me ye ho raha hai, tum so rahe ho?" reflect the growing concerns.

National Crime Investigation Bureau (NGO) also joined and sparked conversation regarding the incident. "A case has come to our attention where a person is being forced to work as a bonded laborer, with shackles on their hands and feet, through a viral video on social media. This video is said to be from the country's capital, Delhi," it wrote.

As the video continues to gain traction, calls for official action are mounting. However, no formal statement has yet been issued by Delhi Police or government labour departments regarding the authenticity of the video.