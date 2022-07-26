e-Paper Get App

Photo: The oldest pair of Levis jeans is here; check out

Jeans have made our lives easy and comfortable

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 08:08 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Google

Jeans have made our lives easy and comfortable. Everyone loves to wear a pair of jeans. It is essential to have the same in your wardrobe. A photo of a pair of jeans dating back to 1879 has caught the attention of social media users. The photo, posted on Twitter by a user showed the oldest pair of Levi's jeans.

The jeans in the photo have been in a good condition. One user wrote, "My Levi’s is after half a year not good anymore. Times and quality changes.”

Another one wrote, “I remember my first pair were as stiff as a donkey’s nodger. Kicked them around the garden for a while to break them in. They don’t make them like that anymore!” A third one also wrote, "This seems to be the exact look, teens pay high money atm.”

Nowadays we have a variety of jeans like ripped, bell-bottom, low-waist and skin tight.

