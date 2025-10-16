Pet Dog Chewing On Lithium-Battery Sparks Fire At US House In Absence Of Family; VIDEO | YouTube @Inside Edition

A terrifying incident that occurred at a North Carolina household has sent pet owners into shock after an innocent act of a pet dog turned into a fiery disaster. Fire sparked when a pet dog playfully chewed on a lithium battery, breaking its protective features. Fortunately, the fire did not spread anywhere in the house, and a major tragedy was averted. A terrified dog and a cat were seen running in panic in the now viral video, which was posted by the Chapel Hill Fire Department as a safety warning for pet owners to store lithium batteries away from pets.

In the viral video, the dog can be seen chewing a lithium battery, found in the living room. Apparently, the family members were out, and the dog decided to chew on the battery, which was recently unplugged after charging. After continuous chewing, the battery sparked, causing smoke, followed by a massive burst of fire.

Apart from damaging the rug, and smoke damage the fire luckily did not cause any harm. The incident was captured on the CCTV camera, set in the room.

A fire service spokesman said: “The battery in the video was charged and unplugged when finished. It wasn't under any recalls, but it wasn’t stored safely. Colton was able to get the battery, break its protective features by chewing on it, and ended up causing a fire. Thankfully, he wasn't injured, and other than some smoke damage and a ruined rug, the house is fine.”

