People Witness Doraemon's Anywhere Door In Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui; Check Drone Show Video

If you grew up watching Doraemon on the television, we can guess that you would have dreamt to use the cartoon character's next-century gadgets to make life easier and fun. While you always believed it to be a fictional thing, what if we say that you could witness one of Doraemon's tools for real? People at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui made their dream come true when they spotted an anywhere door in front of their eyes.

Watch video

More about Doraemon drone show

People were lucky to witness a drone show that showed Doraemon walking out of his anywhere door, one of the popular gadgets featured in the cartoon series. A video captured the incident and showed how the drones lit up the night sky to form Doraemon's iconic door, followed to show him posing with a smile.

The show reportedly started with a 2D Doraemon posing from his door, and concluded with the cartoon character's three-dimensional shape formation which left the audience thrilled and asking for more. It was learned that the drone show was so impressive that people found it too short and demanded a larger version.

According to a report in the South China Morning Post, the stunning drone show was a prelude to a grand exhibition scheduled from July 13 to August 4. It was reportedly exhibited for fifteen minutes to feature the cartoon and its characters, announcing the big exhibition in near future.