Pani Puri Seller's Mimicry Skill Impresses Netizens After Video Of Him Performing Oggy's Voice Goes Viral

Viral Video: Pani Puri Seller Performs Oggy's Voice | jitender_dubbing_artist07

A video of a youth selling Pani Puri to people in a unique way has gone viral on social media. It shows him displaying his mimicry skills by bringing out the voice of a very popular cartoon cartoon, Oggy. Kids who enjoy animated cartoon shows would be aware of 'Oggy and the Cockroaches.' It was a character from this show that the seller performed to showcase his talent.

The Pani Puri seller was spotted walking with his cart on a street and drawing the attention of foodies to try the chaat item. He held an announcing microphone in his hand to perform Oggy's voice.

His videos have gone viral and attracted millions of views across internet platforms. "Hey bhaiya, golgappe aur vo bhi masaledaar... Mein bhi khaoonga bhaiya (Hey brother, golgappe and that too filled with masala...I will also eat it)," he was heard saying in the video which is now doing the rounds on social media.

Notably, in another video, he was seen posing as a Biryani seller mimicking the voice of the cartoon character. He was identified as a dubbing artist named Jitender Kumar, who would upload videos of him mimicking Oggy's voice from his daily life.

About the cartoon show

If you are a 90s kid or a person who spent their childhood even before that, you might have not grew up watching Oggy and the little cockroaches who were portrayed as characters in love with food.

To the unversed, the animated cartoon show imagined the life of a cat along with three cockroaches. It narrated in a funny way how a blue cat named Oggy, the lead character, constantly was impacted by the lives of three cockroaches – Dee Dee, Marky, and Joey.