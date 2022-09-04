Palki Sharma Upadhyay quits WION; Twitterati find Gravitas show 'unimaginable' without her

Palki Sharma Upadhyay, Managing Editor of WION quit the media outlet on Saturday. Reportedly, in her 2 pm meeting on September 3, she announced that she will be hosting the last episode of her prime time show-Gravitas that night.
Soon after Palki's resignation from WION, Twitterati from various walks of lives reacted over the update. They expressed how difficult and 'unimaginable' it would be to watch the Gravitas show without her on screen.
To the unversed, Gravitas is the channel's prime-time show which provides news and discussions on concurrent issues from India and abroad. Gravitas Plus is a digital exclusive of the show that is shared by WION on YouTube and other social handles including their official website.
Following reports of her resignation, journalist Vir Sanghvi called her a 'true star'. In a tweet, he wrote, "A great loss to WION & a huge coup for whichever channel lands her. A true star."
"A story worth emulating...All the best for your next move @palkisu What a loss WION," wrote Ashish Kumar Singh of ABP news.
Supreme Court lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha said he is "eagerly waiting for the next announcement."
Take a read through some more reactions:
