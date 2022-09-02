Palki Sharma Upadhyay, Managing Editor of WION quits: Report

Palki Sharma Upadhyay, Managing Editor of WION has quit the organisation, according to a report.

Palki, today in her 2 pm meeting with the WION team announced her resignation. She will be hosting the last episode of her prime time show-Gravitas tonight.

It was after an eleven-year career with CNN-IBN she moved to WION. She has worked with CNN-IBN, Hindustan Times and Doordarshan in the past.

For the last 3 years Palki Sharma was synonymous with WION and recently the channel roped in Madhu Soman as CBO.

She has over 20 years of experience in the field of journalism.

Upadhyay was born on May 29, 1982 in Pilani, Rajasthan.

Following reports of her resignation, journalist Vir Sanghvi called her a 'true star'. In a tweet, he wrote, "A great loss to WION & a huge coup for whichever channel lands her. A true star."