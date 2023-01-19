Palki Sharma New Show: All you need to know about the upcoming show of the former WION journalist

Palki Sharma New Show | Instagram: Palki Sharma

Palki Sharma has announced her new show to the audience. While doing so, she took to social media vibing in the quirky billboard trend. Adding to Blinkit-Zomato's billboard, "News mangoge, news denge," Palki wrote while sharing the update on her Instagram page. The journalist who quit WION and joined Network18 in 2022 is looking forward to her show starting this 26th. Check post:

The name of the show and the exact details of the telecast timing are yet to be known. "Guess the name of the new show," Palki wrote while pulling the attention of netizens. In the tweet asking people to guess the name of the show, she shared a buffering image to hint that it's coming soon. In reply, Twitterati begun guessing and wrote, "Vantage," "Politics with Palki," and so on... Check tweet:

7 days to go! Guess the name of the new show @firstpost pic.twitter.com/rZhFPCBEhN — Palki Sharma (@palkisu) January 19, 2023

In the teaser shared by Firstpost, Palki reveals, "World stories with all of the news and nothing but the news. Launching on the 26th of January. It's my take on the world." WATCH VIDEO:

Sharma, who was popular for running the show "Gravitas" on WION resigned from the media outlet in September 2022. Days after quitting WION, she was appointed as the Managing Editor of Network18 where she started her second innings as she earlier worked there in different capacities.

While some mourned the loss of WION, others shared memes over the attention bragged by the well-known journalist. However, her recent post that announced her upcoming show for Network18 was captioned, "No drama."

Reportedly, she has over two decades of experience in the field of journalism. The journalist had previously brought to notice that she would launch a global project that would transform the news experience and make India proud. Now that she has announced her new show, the audience is keen for the day to she her back on the screens and witness her coverage of world topics.

