Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's old motivational poetry goes viral amid nation's economic crisis; WATCH VIDEO | Twitter video screengrab

Islamabad: Almost a decade old video of a motivational poem 'Don't Quit' recital by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has gone crazy viral on social media on Tuesday.

In this poem Shehbaz Sharif is seen motivating citizens stating that amid low credits and high debts, when one want's to smile but can only sigh, when care is pulling us down a little bit, we must take some rest and go on without quitting. He even jumps a little bit towards the climax of his motivational poetry gesturing with his hands and legs to absolutely not quit.

These are the line of the poetry that you must watch him recite:

When credits are low and debts are high

and you want to smile, but you have to sigh

when care is pressing you down a bit

rest if you must, but don't you quit.

Pakistan, which is struggling to fulfil basic requirements of its citizens like food and electricity, is heading towards an economic meltdown as per several reports.

Watch the recital here:

Sharif even shared this poetry on his official Twitter handle in 2018 wherein he can be seen reciting the same poem.

Watch the video here:

Pakistan economic crisis

Pakistan says last summer's devastating floods caused up to 40 billion in damages to the country's economy. The international community has pledged an aid of USD 8 billion for Pakistan.

The economic turmoil in Pakistan has reached alarmingly close to that of Sri Lanka, which had faced a similar situation prior to its default. Pakistan is now standing at the same juncture.

